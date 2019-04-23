Attacker Hurls Anti-Gay Slurs, Punches Man in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Attacker Hurls Anti-Gay Slurs, Punches Man in Brooklyn: NYPD

The attacker was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word "Rebel" on the front, according to police

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Attacker Hurls Anti-Gay Slurs, Punches Man in Brooklyn: NYPD

    An attacker randomly punched a man in the arm after using anti-gay slurs, the NYPD said.

    (Published 32 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • An attacker randomly punched a man in the arm after using anti-gay slurs, the NYPD said

    • The attack happened on Lincoln Road, near Flatbush Avenue, in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens around 1:25 p.m. on April 4, according to police

    • The victim didn’t sustain any serious injuries, police said

    An attacker randomly punched a man in the arm after using anti-gay slurs, the NYPD said.

    The 24-year-old man was walking on Lincoln Road, near Flatbush Avenue, in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens around 1:25 p.m. on April 4 when another man he didn’t know made anti-gay slurs and punched him in the arm, police said.

    The attacker fled east on Lincoln Road toward Flatbush Avenue, the NYPD said.

    The victim didn’t sustain any serious injuries, according to police.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    Police are now searching for the attacker, an approximately 25- to 35-year-old man who was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt with the word “Rebel” on the front, black track pants and white and black sneakers.

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us