Attacker Hurls Anti-Gay Slurs, Punches Man in Brooklyn: NYPD

An attacker randomly punched a man in the arm after using anti-gay slurs, the NYPD said.

What to Know An attacker randomly punched a man in the arm after using anti-gay slurs, the NYPD said

The attack happened on Lincoln Road, near Flatbush Avenue, in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens around 1:25 p.m. on April 4, according to police

The victim didn’t sustain any serious injuries, police said

An attacker randomly punched a man in the arm after using anti-gay slurs, the NYPD said.

The 24-year-old man was walking on Lincoln Road, near Flatbush Avenue, in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens around 1:25 p.m. on April 4 when another man he didn’t know made anti-gay slurs and punched him in the arm, police said.

The attacker fled east on Lincoln Road toward Flatbush Avenue, the NYPD said.

The victim didn’t sustain any serious injuries, according to police.

Police are now searching for the attacker, an approximately 25- to 35-year-old man who was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt with the word “Rebel” on the front, black track pants and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.