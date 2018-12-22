Attacker Drags Woman by Hair in Subway Station: NYPD

The NYPD released this image from surveillance footage of a man suspected of attacking a woman in the Cypress Hills subway station.

A man dragged a young woman by her hair through a Brooklyn subway station and made sexual demands, police said.

He also tried to throw her on the tracks during the Dec. 18 attack, the NYPD said.

The 19-year-old woman was at the Cypress Hills subway station on the J train platform shortly after 1 a.m. when the 6-foot-tall man approached her, police said.

The man dragged her by the hair and demanded she perform a sexual act on him, police said. Then he tried to throw her on the tracks.

She resisted and he fled, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).