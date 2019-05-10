Attacker Cuts Woman’s Throat With Box Cutter, Sexually Assaults Her on Long Island: Cops - NBC New York
Attacker Cuts Woman’s Throat With Box Cutter, Sexually Assaults Her on Long Island: Cops

The woman called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    What to Know

    • A male attacker cut a woman's throat with a box cutter and sexually assaulted her on Long Island early Friday morning, police say

    • The incident took place near Jackson and Terrace avenues in Hempstead around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, according to police

    • The woman called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said

    An attacker cut a woman’s throat with a box cutter, dragged her into an alley and sexually assaulted her on Long Island early Friday morning, police said.

    The male attacker approached the 28-year-old woman and started talking to her near Jackson and Terrace avenues in Hempstead around 4:30 a.m., Nassau County police said.

    The attacker then slashed the woman’s throat with a box cutter, took her into an alley and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene, according to police.

    The woman called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

    Police are now searching for an approximately 6-foot-1 male of an unknown age who was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

    Police didn’t immediately release a photo of the suspect.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

