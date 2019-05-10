What to Know A male attacker cut a woman's throat with a box cutter and sexually assaulted her on Long Island early Friday morning, police say

An attacker cut a woman’s throat with a box cutter, dragged her into an alley and sexually assaulted her on Long Island early Friday morning, police said.

The male attacker approached the 28-year-old woman and started talking to her near Jackson and Terrace avenues in Hempstead around 4:30 a.m., Nassau County police said.

The attacker then slashed the woman’s throat with a box cutter, took her into an alley and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The woman called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police are now searching for an approximately 6-foot-1 male of an unknown age who was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police didn’t immediately release a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.