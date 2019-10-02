What to Know An attempted rapist put his hand over a woman's mouth and tried to drag her away in Manhattan last week

The suspect fled the victim's apartment at 101 Street and 1st Avenue on Sept. 22 after someone overheard what was going on

Police are now searching for the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video

The 26-year-old woman was entering her apartment at 101 Street and 1st Avenue on Sept. 22 when a man she didn’t know came up behind her, put his hand over her mouth and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

The man tried to drag her away but he fled when someone overheard what was happening. The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.