Attacker Covers a Woman's Mouth, Tries to Rape Her in Manhattan: NYPD
Attacker Covers a Woman's Mouth, Tries to Rape Her in Manhattan: NYPD

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Attacker Covers a Woman's Mouth, Tries to Rape Her in Manhattan: NYPD

    What to Know

    • An attempted rapist put his hand over a woman's mouth and tried to drag her away in Manhattan last week

    • The suspect fled the victim's apartment at 101 Street and 1st Avenue on Sept. 22 after someone overheard what was going on

    • Police are now searching for the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video

    An attempted rapist put his hand over a woman's mouth and tried to drag her away in Manhattan last week, the NYPD said Tuesday.

    The 26-year-old woman was entering her apartment at 101 Street and 1st Avenue on Sept. 22 when a man she didn’t know came up behind her, put his hand over her mouth and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

    The man tried to drag her away but he fled when someone overheard what was happening. The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

    Police are now searching for the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video.

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

