An attacker punched a man in the face and broke his jaw during an unprovoked attack inside a subway station, the NYPD said.

The 47-year-old victim was inside the Winthrop Street station in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 when a man he didn’t know randomly punched him in the face, police said.

The attacker walked out of the station and fled west on Winthrop Street, the NYPD said.

The attack was unprovoked, according to police.

Police are now searching for an approximately 30- to 35-year-old man who stands at around 5-foot-11 and weighs around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.