Attacker Breaks Man’s Jaw in Random Subway Station Assault: Police - NBC New York
Attacker Breaks Man’s Jaw in Random Subway Station Assault: Police

The victim was inside a Brooklyn subway station when a man he didn't know randomly punched him in the face

Published 2 hours ago

    Handout
    The suspect police are searching for.

    What to Know

    The 47-year-old victim was inside the Winthrop Street station in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 when a man he didn’t know randomly punched him in the face, police said.

    The attacker walked out of the station and fled west on Winthrop Street, the NYPD said.

    The 47-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital with a broken jaw, police said.

    The attack was unprovoked, according to police.

    Police are now searching for an approximately 30- to 35-year-old man who stands at around 5-foot-11 and weighs around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

