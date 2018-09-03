At Least Three People Injured in Accident on Barge Off NJ Coast: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

At Least Three People Injured in Accident on Barge Off NJ Coast: Officials

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    At Least Three People Injured in Accident on Barge Off NJ Coast: Officials
    News 4
    A boat assisting with rescue efforts at the scene.

    A hose coupling that broke away from a pump on a barge off the coast of New Jersey left at least three people injured, a Point Pleasant Rescue Squad official said.

    The dredging barge was carrying out a beach replenishment project in the waters off of Grant Avenue in Seaside Heights when the accident took place, Seaside Heights’ police chief said.

    It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the accident, but the police chief said some sort of explosion may have taken place.

    The victims were being taken to a Coast Guard station in Point Pleasant for treatment, Seaside Heights’ fire chief said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Friends of the Brooklyn Queens Connector

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us