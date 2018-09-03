A boat assisting with rescue efforts at the scene.

A hose coupling that broke away from a pump on a barge off the coast of New Jersey left at least three people injured, a Point Pleasant Rescue Squad official said.

The dredging barge was carrying out a beach replenishment project in the waters off of Grant Avenue in Seaside Heights when the accident took place, Seaside Heights’ police chief said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the accident, but the police chief said some sort of explosion may have taken place.

The victims were being taken to a Coast Guard station in Point Pleasant for treatment, Seaside Heights’ fire chief said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.