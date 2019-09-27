Nassau police confirmed that four more arrests had been in made in the fatal stabbing case in Oceanside that left a teen dead outside a pizzeria. NBC New York's Greg Cergol reports.

What to Know Police on LI have made at least four more arrests in connection to the fatal stabbing of a teen outside of a strip mall, police sources said

Several of those arrested Friday are also teenagers, sources said, though it is unclear what role they may have played in the brawl

The 16-year-old Khaseen Morris was stabbed during Monday's after-school fight that broke out over a girl

Police on Long Island have made at least four more arrests in connection to the fatal stabbing of a teen outside of a strip mall, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

Several of those arrested Friday are also teenagers, sources said, though it is unclear what role they may have played in the brawl that led to the deadly stabbing of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris in Oceanside on September 16.

Investigators were in the Long Beach area, believed to be searching for suspects. The law enforcement source said that there could be as many seven people arrested by the end of the day.

Those arrested are expected to be arraigned on Saturday. Last week, an 18-year-old was arrested and charged with murder for his role in Morris' death. Tyler Flach was remanded and granted protective custody by the judge, after Flach's lawyer Edward Sapone said Bloods gang members connected to the victim have been threatening him.

Teen Charged in Stabbing Death At LI Strip Mall

The alleged attacker remained behind bars after allegedly killing a 16-year-old in a pre-arranged fight in Oceanside. NBC New York’s Greg Cergol reports. (Published Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019)

Police believe the fight was a pre-arrangement meeting that was over a girl the victim was said to have walked home from a party. Officials may be looking for as many as seven more people who may have been involved, police said.

Cops were called to Mario’s Pizzeria and Restaurant in Nassau County after reports of a large fight; authorities say up to 70 teenagers had shown up. When cops arrived, they found Morris with a knife wound to his chest, and another 17-year-old with a broken arm and swelling to his head, according to Nassau Police.

Authorities say Morris, who was seen with the girl in cellphone video of the fight, did not have a weapon on him.