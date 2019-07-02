At Least 10 NJ Transit Trains Cancelled for Tuesday Evening Rush - NBC New York
At Least 10 NJ Transit Trains Cancelled for Tuesday Evening Rush

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    At least 10 NJ Transit trains have been cancelled for Tuesday's evening rush.

    Cancellations, as of 5 p.m., were due to engineer availability, equipment availability and mechanical problems, according to the NJ Transit website.

    The cancellations impact a number of rail lines: Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex, Montclair-Boonton and Pascack Valley.

    Earlier in the morning more than a dozen trains were cancelled due mostly to staff unavailability.

    NJ Transit alerted the cancellations on their website

    For up-to-date commuter information, see below: 

