At least 10 NJ Transit trains have been cancelled for Tuesday's evening rush.

Cancellations, as of 5 p.m., were due to engineer availability, equipment availability and mechanical problems, according to the NJ Transit website.

The cancellations impact a number of rail lines: Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex, Montclair-Boonton and Pascack Valley.

Earlier in the morning more than a dozen trains were cancelled due mostly to staff unavailability.

NJ Transit alerted the cancellations on their website.

For up-to-date commuter information, see below: