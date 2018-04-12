A 54-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man whose body was found in a stairwell at a senior citizen complex in New Jersey Wednesday, authorities say.

Asbury Park police responding to a 911 call about a fall victim at the Dr. Robinson Towers complex on Third Avenue found Salah Ali, of Asbury Park, dead. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

The suspect, Knowledge Allah, also of Asbury Park, was taken into custody late Wednesday. In addition to murder, he is charged with disturbing human remains and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The relationships between Allah and Ali and between Allah and the senior citizen complex were not immediately clear. It also wasn't known if Allah had an attorney who could comment on his behalf; he's expected in court later Thursday.