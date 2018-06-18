Artwork of Beret-Wearing New York Dog to Be Featured in Solo Gallery Show - NBC New York
Artwork of Beret-Wearing New York Dog to Be Featured in Solo Gallery Show

By Sarah Kolodny

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Dagger the Dog Paints for Charity

    Dagger the beret-wearing, painting dog is having a solo exhibition to raise money for charity.

    Anyone can be an artist -- even a dog. 

    And this incredibly talented New York dog’s artwork will soon be featured in an art gallery show to help support an animal shelter.

    Dagger -- otherwise known as 'DogVinci' -- will be having a solo gallery show called “Gimme Shelter”. The show will feature more than 40 of his paintings, which will be sold to help benefit the Babylon Animal Shelter.

    The red beret-wearing dog from Massapequa, on Long Island, was inspired to paint by watching his owner and artist, Yvonne Dagger. DogVinci has sold more than 400 paintings, which has resulted in over $45,000 donated to animal and people related charities and causes.

    The show will be held on June 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Long Island Picture Frame & Art Gallery of Oyster Bay.

    You can bid on DogVinci’s first painting “You Are Our Voice” right now.

      

