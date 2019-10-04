A new art installation in the East River will tell you whether it's safe to swim.

If you see a strange contraption glowing in the East River, it's actually art and science all mixed into one.

POOL Light is a public art installation at the Seaport District at Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan and its glowing lights indicate the condition of the water, according to the designers. The LED sculpture will turn teal when pathogens in the water a low, meaning it's safe to swim, and it turns pink when bacteria levels exceeds safety standards.

The 50x50 foot lights are arranged into a large "+" sign to signify the positive steps the city has taken since the Clean Water Act of 1972. It's visible from many locations including the Brooklyn Waterfront to the bridges connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The project also measures the oxygen, turbidity, and pH levels in the East River and the lights will respectively change their brightness, frequency and sharpness.

Designers say they aim to raise awareness about the current state of NYC rivers. The plus sign sculpture also changes direction based on water movement.

How's the water today? All the data collected from the installation are also available online. The installation will be up until Jan. 3, 2020.