Arsonist Who Torched NYC Apartment Building Lobby Arrested: NYPD - NBC New York
Arsonist Who Torched NYC Apartment Building Lobby Arrested: NYPD

Published 25 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The man who allegedly set the inside of a Bronx apartment building ablaze was arrested, police announced Wednesday.

    • Twenty-three-year-old Waldo Mejia, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday night, according to the NYPD

    • It is unclear what Mejia will be charged with or if he has already retained an attorney

    The man who allegedly set the inside of a Bronx apartment building ablaze, igniting a fireball in the vestibule as residents were sound asleep, has been arrested, police announced Wednesday.

    Twenty-three-year-old Waldo Mejia, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

    It is currently unclear what Mejia will be charged with or if he has already retained an attorney.

    Nobody was hurt when the alleged arsonist set a fire inside the entrance of the building on Bailey Avenue in Kingsbridge -- a 67-apartment structure with around 300 residents – shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

    Allan Warren

    Video shows a man who appears to be wearing a mask deliberately dousing the outer lobby with some sort of flammable liquid, before intentionally lighting it up.

    The super of the building said he smelled the smoke and called 911, but by then the man had taken off. He left behind a water jug. There was no severe damage to the building.

