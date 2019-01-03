Two Arrests Made in Deadly New Jersey Gas Station Shooting

A robbery turned deadly in New Jersey after a gunman opened fire inside a gas station, officials say. Pat Battle reports.

What to Know Two suspects from South Carolina have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting at a gas station in Edison, New Jersey, last month

Marcus A. Wright, 22, and Olya Quinnam, also 22, both from South Carolina were arrested Thursday and are awaiting extradition to New Jersey

On Dec. 20, 2018, Edison Township Police responded to the Speedway Gas Station where they found clerk John Bertram, 38, had been shot

Two suspects from South Carolina have been arrested in connection to the shooting at a gas station in Edison, New Jersey, that claimed the life of the station's clerk last month, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Marcus A. Wright, 22, and Olya Quinnam, also 22, both of South Carolina, were arrested Thursday.

Wright is facing first degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and posssession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose charges, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, while Quinnam was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and hindering apprehension, prosecutors say.

Marcus A. Wright

Photo credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

Attorney information for Wright or Quinnam is not immediately known.

They are being held in South Carolina awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

On Dec. 20, 2018, Edison Township Police responded to the Speedway Gas Station in Amboy Avenue around 4 a.m. Once they arrived, they found clerk John Bertram, 38 and of the Fords section of Woodbridge Township, had been shot, prosecturs say. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:15 a.m.

A subsequent investigation allegedly determined that Wright and Quinnam were involved in the robbery and fatal shooting. Prosecutors say Quinnam waited outside while Wright entered the store and held up the clerk at gunpoint.

Bertram allegedly handed over the cash register drawer containing money to Wright, who fired his weapon.