What to Know A Bronx man has been indicted in the deadly stabbing of his girlfriend, whose decomposed body was found in their home in mid-July

Cops responding to a 911 call about a bad smell made the grisly discovery in the couple's bedroom; the boyfriend was arrested Tuesday

The victim, 32-year-old Cindi Olivo, apparently died of a stab wound to the neck; her body may have been in the apartment for a month after

A Bronx man has been indicted on murder and manslaughter charges in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old woman who was found dead in her apartment after police responded to neighbors' reports of a bad smell over the summer.

Cindi Olivo, 32, was found in her apartment on University Avenue in Fordham Manor on July 12 after neighbors called 911 to report the odor. Authorities say her boyfriend, 49-year-old Luis Severino, stabbed her in the neck, killing her.

Her body was so decomposed it's not clear when she died, but prosecutors say it's believed she was killed at some point in the month before she was found. Her body was found in the bedroom she shared with Severino, who was arrested Tuesday.

Severino was arraigned Tuesday, then turned over to federal custody, where he was being held on an unrelated matter. He's due back in court later this month.

11 Firefighters and 1 Civilian Hurt in FDNY Trucks Crash

Eleven New York City firefighters were taken to hospitals and one other person was injured after two fire trucks collided while responding to a call in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, officials said. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019)

Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.