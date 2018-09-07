Suspect Arrested in Rape Attempt of Woman Dragged Into Brooklyn Alley: NYPD - NBC New York
Suspect Arrested in Rape Attempt of Woman Dragged Into Brooklyn Alley: NYPD

The woman was walking in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn when the man dragged her into an alleyway, police said

Published 56 minutes ago

    NYPD
    The male suspected of sexually assaulting the woman, according to police.

    What to Know

    • Police say they've made an arrest in the attempted rape of a woman who was dragged down an alley before a good Samaritan jumped in

    • The 27-year-old woman was walking near 90th Street and Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge when the man dragged her into an alleyway

    • A good Samaritan fought off an attacker who started to sexually assault a woman after dragging her down an alley in Brooklyn

    Police say they've arrested a suspect in the rape of attempt of a woman who was dragged into an alley in Brooklyn before a good Samaritan jumped in to help her. 

    Emmanuel Martinez-Hernandez, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested on charges of attempted rape, forcible touching and sexual abuse, according to police.

    The 27-year-old victim was walking near 90th Street and Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 25 when a man she didn’t know dragged her into an alleyway, threw her to the ground and removed her clothing, the NYPD said.

    As the man started to sexually assault her, a good Samaritan jumped in and fought him off, police said. The good Samaritan tried to chase after the man when he fled the scene, but he got away.

    It's not clear how Martinez-Hernandez was caught. Attorney information was not clear. 

