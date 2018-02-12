2 Attackers Arrested in Beating of Pregnant NYC Woman: NYPD

A woman who is seven months pregnant with her first child, a girl, was blindsided and brutally beaten by two other women as she made her way down a stairwell in the Bronx to go out and get orange juice, cops and the victim say. Marc Santia reports.

Two women were arrested after police said they blindsided and beat a pregnant woman in a Bronx apartment building earlier this month.

Serenity Dunham, 18; and Tiffany Nurse, 27, were both charged with robbery in the attack on 19-year-old Tylesha Mohammed that put the expectant mother in the hospital with a bloody nose, busted lip and bruised face on Feb. 1.

Mohammed -- who is seven months pregnant with her first child, a girl -- told News 4 she was headed to the store for orange juice when two women set on her. The two women knocked her down, kicked her repeatedly and stole her phone.

"I really thought I was gonna die," she said after the attack. "My body just went numb after awhile. All I could do was just hold my stomach. I didn't care about holding my face. I didn't care how my face was gonna look. I just cared about my daughter."

Surveillance video from inside the building that shows the two women clobbering her. Mohammed said she did nothing to provoke the attack. She says she did know her attackers, that they had exchanged words over Facebook in the past but had never met in person.

Mohammed says the duo was looking for someone else but recognized her and wanted to send a message.

"She says, 'Oh since we can't find the person we're looking for, that's the girl.' And she just jumped me," the young woman said of the attack.

Mohammed said the attack threw her into a seizure, and that the suspects threatened to "break" her face and kill her baby.

The two female suspects then ran away from the scene, leaving the pregnant woman injured with bruising and swelling to her face, police said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she got stitches inside her lip and was treated for a bloody nose and bruised face, among other injuries.

The mother-to-be says that her daughter is just fine, thankfully.

Attorney information for Dunham and Nurse wasn't immediately available. a