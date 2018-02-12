2 Attackers Arrested in Beating of Pregnant NYC Woman: NYPD - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY

2 Attackers Arrested in Beating of Pregnant NYC Woman: NYPD

"I really thought I was gonna die," the tearful victim said. "My body just went numb after awhile"

Published 3 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		2439
    2
    Germany    		4127
    3
    Netherlands    		3227
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    'I'm Gonna Kill Your Baby': Pregnant Woman Attacked in NYC

    A woman who is seven months pregnant with her first child, a girl, was blindsided and brutally beaten by two other women as she made her way down a stairwell in the Bronx to go out and get orange juice, cops and the victim say. Marc Santia reports.

    (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Two women were arrested in a Feb. 1 attack on 19-year-old Tylesha Mohammed

    • Mohammed, told News 4 she is seven months pregnant with her first child, a girl

    • " All I could do was just hold my stomach. I didn't care about holding my face," she said. "I just cared about my daughter"

    Two women were arrested after police said they blindsided and beat a pregnant woman in a Bronx apartment building earlier this month. 

    Serenity Dunham, 18; and Tiffany Nurse, 27, were both charged with robbery in the attack on 19-year-old Tylesha Mohammed that put the expectant mother in the hospital with a bloody nose, busted lip and bruised face on Feb. 1. 

    Mohammed -- who is seven months pregnant with her first child, a girl -- told News 4 she was headed to the store for orange juice when two women set on her. The two women knocked her down, kicked her repeatedly and stole her phone. 

    "I really thought I was gonna die," she said after the attack. "My body just went numb after awhile. All I could do was just hold my stomach. I didn't care about holding my face. I didn't care how my face was gonna look. I just cared about my daughter." 

    Top News Photos: Hong Kong Bus Crash Kills 18

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Dmitry Serebryakov/AFP/Getty Images

    Surveillance video from inside the building that shows the two women clobbering her. Mohammed said she did nothing to provoke the attack. She says she did know her attackers, that they had exchanged words over Facebook in the past but had never met in person. 

    Mohammed says the duo was looking for someone else but recognized her and wanted to send a message. 

    "She says, 'Oh since we can't find the person we're looking for, that's the girl.' And she just jumped me," the young woman said of the attack. 

    Mohammed said the attack threw her into a seizure, and that the suspects threatened to "break" her face and kill her baby. 

    The two female suspects then ran away from the scene, leaving the pregnant woman injured with bruising and swelling to her face, police said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she got stitches inside her lip and was treated for a bloody nose and bruised face, among other injuries. 

    The mother-to-be says that her daughter is just fine, thankfully. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

    Attorney information for Dunham and Nurse wasn't immediately available. a

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us