Police were wrestling a stabbing victim to the ground on Long Island when a car hit all of them. Greg Cergol reports.

What to Know Person arrested in connection with alleged hit-and-run incident in a Long Island parking lot that injured a cop helping a stabbing victim

The Nassau County police officer suffered minor injuries after a convoluted incident in Farmingdale in the early hours of Saturday morning

Eric Dori was arrested in connection to the auto incident, police said; It is unclear if he is also a suspect in the slashings

A person was arrested in connection with the alleged hit-and-run incident in a Long Island parking lot that injured a cop helping a stabbing victim last weekend, Nassau County Police announced Friday.

The Nassau County police officer suffered minor injuries after a convoluted incident in Farmingdale in the early hours of Saturday morning that started when police responded to a report of a stabbing.

Around 2:45 a.m., police were called to the lounge on Conklin Street for a disturbance. On arrival they found a man with slash wounds to his neck.

But when they tried to help him, he ran away toward a municipal parking lot, where he collapsed.

Search for Driver in HIt-Run That Injured LI Cop

It started with a stabbing at a hookah lounge and ended with a cop getting hit by a minivan in a parking lot. A Nassau County police officer suffered minor injuries after the convoluted incident in Farmingdale in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police are now searching for the driver as surveillance video is released. Drew Wilder reports. (Published Sunday, April 21, 2019)

While helping him, a white minivan driving through that lot hit a parked Nissan, which in turn hit a woman standing next to it.

But the minivan continued on, striking one of the cops as well as the original slashing victim, before fleeing the lot.

Eric Dori was arrested in connection to the auto incident, police said.

Cop Run Over While Helping Stabbing Victim

Drew Wilder reports. (Published Saturday, April 20, 2019)

No other information was released. Attorney information for Dori was not immediately clear.

The injured cop, the man slashed in the neck and the woman hit by the Nissan were all taken to a local hospital -- where police found another two victims being treated as well.

It is unclear if the person arrested is a suspect in the slashings.