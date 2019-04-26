What to Know
A person was arrested in connection with the alleged hit-and-run incident in a Long Island parking lot that injured a cop helping a stabbing victim last weekend, Nassau County Police announced Friday.
The Nassau County police officer suffered minor injuries after a convoluted incident in Farmingdale in the early hours of Saturday morning that started when police responded to a report of a stabbing.
Around 2:45 a.m., police were called to the lounge on Conklin Street for a disturbance. On arrival they found a man with slash wounds to his neck.
But when they tried to help him, he ran away toward a municipal parking lot, where he collapsed.
While helping him, a white minivan driving through that lot hit a parked Nissan, which in turn hit a woman standing next to it.
But the minivan continued on, striking one of the cops as well as the original slashing victim, before fleeing the lot.
Eric Dori was arrested in connection to the auto incident, police said.
No other information was released. Attorney information for Dori was not immediately clear.
The injured cop, the man slashed in the neck and the woman hit by the Nissan were all taken to a local hospital -- where police found another two victims being treated as well.
It is unclear if the person arrested is a suspect in the slashings.