Arrest Made in Rape During Party in Chelsea: NYPD

Police said Sunday they have arrested a suspect in the rape of a woman by two men who followed her into the bathroom.

The 24-year-old woman was at a party at the Fulton Houses on West 17th Street in Chelsea around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 3 when she went to use the bathroom, according to the NYPD. It was then when the duo approached her, raped her and then fled the building, police said.

George Ballo, 26, of Manhattan, was arrested and charged with rape and a criminal sex act. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition, officials said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.