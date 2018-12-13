Police are searching for a man who they say punched a woman from behind in an attack that broke her spine.

A man who allegedly hurled an anti-gay slur at a woman before punching her from behind on the subway in an attack that fractured her spine has been arrested, police say.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force arrested Allah Allahseed for the attack on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detective Dermot Shea tweeted.

"Once again, NYC has made it clear: we have #NoPlaceForHate," Shea wrote.

Allahseed allegedly approached the 20-year-old woman on a Manhattan-bound E train near the Forest Hills station on Nov. 30, according to police.

After he used a slur against her, she walked away. That's when the man allegedly punched her in the back of the head and shoved her to the ground, where she struck her head, police said.

The man got off the train at the Forest Hills station.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she was treated for a fractured spine, police said.

Police didn't immediately say what charges Allahseed would face.

His attorney information wasn't immediately available Thursday.