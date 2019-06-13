What to Know A 17-year-old Brooklyn boy has been arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter and arson in a Dec. 23, 2018 Queens fire that killed 2

A 17-year-old Brooklyn boy has been arrested in the deaths of two Queens men killed in a fire that broke out at their Queens building two days before Christmas have been ruled homicides, police said Thursday.

The boy is charged with two counts each of murder, manslaughter and arson in the Dec. 23 deaths of David Hawkins, 64, and John Wigfall, 86, who lived in the same apartment at the three-story building on 150th Street in Jamaica. The building had a storefront church; and the two men lived in the apartment just above it.

Hawkins was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after he was pulled from the burning building; Wigfall initially was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Details on the circumstances leading to the teen's arrest weren't immediately clear.