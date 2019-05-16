Spitting Rider Arrested in Box-Cutter Bias Attack on NJ Bus: Police - NBC New York
Spitting Rider Arrested in Box-Cutter Bias Attack on NJ Bus: Police

The suspect spat on, harassed, threatened with a box cutter, and, ultimately, forced his victim off the bus, cops said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Cops in NJ arrested a man in connection to an alleged bias crime that took place on a jitney bus on Rt. 4 last week

    • The suspect allegedly spat on, threatened with a box cutter and forced the victim off the bus last Thursday

    • Victor Colon, 51, of Hackensack was arrested on charges of bias intimidation, terroristic threats and aggravated assault with a weapon

    A 51-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged bias attack on a New Jersey bus in which cops say the victim was spat on, harassed, threatened with a box cutter and, ultimately, forced off the vehicle last week. 

    Victor Colon, of Hackensack, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bias intimidation, terroristic threats and aggravated assault with a weapon, the Paramus Police Department said. The arrest came shortly after police released video and audio of the attack in hopes of bringing the suspect into custody.

    Details on the victim in the attack last week aboard a Spanish Transportation Enterprise jitney bus on Route 4 eastbound in Paramus weren't immediately available. Police allege Colon got on the bus on Broadway in Paterson, while his victim got on the bus less than 20 minutes later in Fair Lawn. As the victim passed the suspect he stomped on the victim's foot, police say.

    After the victim sat down the suspect allegedly moved his seat closer to the victim and began to harass the rider, asking him if he was Indian. Colon allegedly then said that the victim’s family had killed the suspect’s father and that the victim was a terrorist and responsible for the 9-11 attacks.

    The suspect subsequently spat on the victim then brandished a box cutter and made slashing motions which struck the victim's back pack, police say.

    Allegedly, the suspect then demanded that the driver stop the bus and told the victim to get off the bus or he would kill him. The victim got off the bus and called the Paramus Police Department.

    The suspect stayed on the bus but exited at the next stop located on Route 4 in River Edge / Hackensack near Main Street.

    It wasn't immediately clear if Colon had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

