Armless, Legless Body Found in NYC Park: NYPD

Authorities found a woman's armless, legless body just off a walking path in a Brooklyn park Monday evening. (Published 9 minutes ago)

What to Know A woman's armless, legless body was found in Canarsie Park in Brooklyn on Monday evening

A dog walker discovered the body, which was about 15 feet from the edge of a pedestrian path

It's not clear if the woman was a victim of violence or how her body got there

According to the NYPD

Human remains have been found inside Seaview park located

On east 86th street and Seaview avenue in Canarsie brooklyn

The torso of a black female was found about 15 feet from the

Walking path in the park

The arms and legs were missing

No id

Police are still investigatingA

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a woman's armless, legless body in a Brooklyn park Monday evening.

A woman walking her dog in Canarsie Park made the gruesome discovery about 6 p.m., according to the NYPD. The body was about 15 feet off the edge of the pedestrian path where she was walking.

It's not known how the woman's body ended up there, or if she was the victim of some sort of violence.

Community activist Tony Herbert said he thinks the body must have been dumped there recently, adding that "it's a very active park."

"This body couldn't have been here that long," he said.

The whereabouts of the woman's appendages is also unclear.

The NYPD is investigating the case, and Chopper 4 footage from over the scene showed several detectives around the scene.