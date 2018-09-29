Spotify has teamed up with award-winning singer Ariana Grande to bring you the interactive music experience of a lifetime. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30, SoHo is hosting an "immersive experience" that coincides with promotion of Grande's newest album, "Sweetener." The album, which was released in early August, hit over one billion streams on Spotify early last week — her third record to reach that milestone. The event is open this weekend only, at 138 Bowery Street. Admission is free, but crowds are expected. If you can't make it to the immersive experience in person, take a virtual tour of the pop-up below.