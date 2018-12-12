What to Know A dispute turned violent on the subway when one straphanger attacked another over a seat on the train, the NYPD says

The beating took place Nov. 28 on a southbound F train in Brooklyn, where the victim was punched and kicked

No arrests have been made; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

A screaming match between two straphangers over a seat turned violent when one of them attacked the other, police say.

The onslaught broke out Nov. 28 at around 4 p.m. when a 50-year-old victim and 30-something-year-old suspect began arguing over a seat while riding a southbound F train, according to the NYPD.

As the train was entering the York Street station in Brooklyn, the dispute escalated, police said. The suspect punched and kicked the victim, cutting his lip and causing his head to bleed.

The suspect fled from the area after the train stop. The victim refused medical treatment at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.