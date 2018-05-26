Party Boat Dispute Leads to Police Chase, Crash in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
Party Boat Dispute Leads to Police Chase, Crash in Brooklyn: NYPD

By Ken Buffa

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    The scene of a crash in Brooklyn.

    Passengers who had just walked off of a party boat in Brooklyn got into a rowdy argument, ensuing in shots fired, a police chase and a car crash, the NYPD said Saturday. 

    The passengers had disembarked from a boat at 58th Street and 1st Avenue in Sunset Park late Friday when police were told about a large dispute, the NYPD said. Police believe at least one shot was fired. 

    Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun and baseball bat from the scene. 

    Then officers saw a vehicle recklessly speeding away and followed him, police said. 

    The car crashed into another vehicle with three people inside at Avenue C near Eight Street in Kensington. Those people were treated at a hospital and expected to be released. 

    As police approached the car, officers fired one shot, the NYPD said. The driver was taken to Lutheran Hospital with an injury to his pinky finger. 

    It wasn't clear whether the finger injury was from the officer's shot or the earlier gunfire, police said. 

