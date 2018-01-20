Explosion in Brooklyn Apartment Injures 4: FDNY - NBC New York
Explosion in Brooklyn Apartment Injures 4: FDNY

By Ken Buffa

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    NBC 4 New York
    An apartment building in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

    An explosion at a Brooklyn apartment Saturday morning injured four people, fire officials said. 

    Police said a gas leak may have caused an explosion. Several neighbors also reported hearing the blast. 


    Firefighters said one person was taken to a hospital. The three other people injured refused medical treatment. 

    Firefighters responded to the apartment building on Bay Street in Gravesend shortly after 8 a.m. They said the fire was contained in less than an hour. 

    A large window on the second story of the building was blown out and part of the brick facade outside had been ripped apart in the blast. Furniture skewn about in the apartment was visible from the outside. 

