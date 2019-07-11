The Apollo 11 Lunar Module Timeline Book is expected to be the most expensive item up for auction on July 18 at Christie's New York Gallery in Midtown Manhattan. Its estimated value is at $7-9 Million, according to the auction house.

As the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's landing on the moon nears, the items from the 1969 mission are up for auction in New York City, including the timeline book used by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

The Apollo 11 Lunar Module Timeline Book is expected to be the most expensive item up for auction on July 18 at Christie's New York Gallery in Midtown Manhattan. Its estimated value is at $7-9 Million, according to the auction house.

Over 200 other items will be up for sale, including a Moon map signed by a member of all six lunar landing crews, a Star Chart flown on Apollo 11, mission-flown flags and emblems, large-format and vintage photographs signed and inscribed by the astronauts, and a moon-dust embedded camera brush used by the crew of Apollo 14.

Space enthusiasts will get a chance to view the items starting Thursday until July 17.

Hundreds of millions tuned in to radios or watched the grainy black-and-white images on TV as Armstrong and Aldrin set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969, in one of humanity's most glorious technological achievements. Police around the world reported crime came to a near halt that midsummer Sunday night.

Astronaut Michael Collins, who orbited the moon alone in the mother ship while Armstrong proclaimed for the ages, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," was struck by the banding together of Earth's inhabitants.

