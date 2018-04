The Woolworth Building may be the former headquarters of a 19th and 20th century five-and-dime empire where customers sought inexpensive household items, but apartments in the historic and neo-Gothic-style skyscraper sure cost a pretty penny.

The top 30 floors of the iconic building near City Hall houses multi-million dollar apartments known as the Woolworth Tower Residences — including the highly exclusive $110 million Pinnacle Penthouse. Can’t afford the price tag? Well, perhaps another grandiose apartment with an asking price of $21.3 million is more in line with your budget. The property is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty. To see the full listing, click here.