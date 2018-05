Spanish movie star Antonio Banderas is looking to sell his Central Park West apartment, Curbed New York reports.

The four-bedroom property is part of the Upper West Side’s Prasada building.



According to Curbed, Banderas’ apartment is a combination of two units.

According to Curbed, the actor decided to sell the property because he wanted to move closer to his family who are on the West Coast.

The listing is with the Corcoran Group.