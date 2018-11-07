A quiet block in Brooklyn Heights famed for its popularity with trick-or-treaters was defaced with Nazi symbols and other slurs the night before Halloween. John Chandler reports.

During a Wednesday press conference on crime statistics, NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said the increased anti-Semitic reports are of concern.

“The increased reports of swastikas and other criminal mischief here in the 5 boroughs absolutely concerns us. And none of it, none of it will ever be tolerated in New York City,” he said.

According to NYPD data, "while New York City was on pace to have a lower number of hate crimes in 2018 than 2017, October say a notable uptick, particularly in anti-Semitic hate crimes."

O’Neill made a point to the shooting allegedly brought forth by Robert Bowers that took place in a Pittsburgh synagogue and claimed the lives of 11 late October.

“Everybody in New York City and around our nation should pay attention to what happened in Pittsburgh, and understand that it should never ever happen in the United States of America. Bowers operated under the radar and exposed deep seated hate against the Jewish community,” O’Neill said, while making a call that if anyone knows someone who is “harboring similar thoughts, or talks about anyone doing anything similar connected to violence against a specific group of people, the NYPD wants to know about. We need to know about it.”

Anti-Semitic based biased crimes have seen an increase of 29 — rising to 159 incidents during the time period ending Nov. 4 in comparison to the same time last year, according to NYPD statistics.

Overall, the city has seen an uptick in hare crimes compared to last year. As of Nov. 4, there have been 309 total reports of hate crimes, 12 more incidents than 2017, according to data.

After anti-Semitic crimes, sexual orientation hate crimes are the most common with 40 incidents taking place so far this year. There has been no increase since last year.

African Americans have seen an increase compared to last year — from 30 to 37 incidents — making it the group with the third highest number of hate crimes against them.

Despite the rise in biased crimes, O’Neill says he is “very optimistic about where we find ourselves” saying that multiple local, state and national agencies are working together more effectively than ever before in joint efforts to stop, identify and apprehend perpetrators of hate crimes.

“Cops and the people we serve are working together better than we ever have. NYPD and our law enforcement partners at the local, state, and federal partners are working in tandem more effectively than any other time in our history,” O’Neill said.

Additionally, O’Neill revealed that to date citywide homicides this year compared to last year remain flat and shootings are down.

Anyone with information on a hate crime or who has possibly been a victim of a hate crime should contact 911 or the NYPD’s toll free hotline 1-888-NewYorkCitySafe.