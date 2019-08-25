Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found on Newtown Synagogue: Police

Newtown police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found on a synagogue in town on Saturday morning.

An officer performing building checks found anti-Semitic graffiti painted on the front and side walls of the Adath Israel Synagogue on Huntington Road around 7:30 a.m, authorities said.

Officers are working with officials from the synagogue to ensure their safety and address their concerns. There will be enhanced patrols in the area and a police presence during scheduled services, officers added.

Crews from the Public Works Department are removing the graffiti and will repaint the damaged areas of the synagogue before the start of scheduled services, according to police.

"As an agency we are extremely disturbed at this act of defacing a house of worship, in particular the meaning and symbolism painted on the walls of the synagogue espouse hatred which is not indicative of this community," Newtown Police Lieutenant Aaron Bahamonde said in a release. "This serious hate crime will be given the full attention of this agency, while utilizing other law enforcement resources to determine the identity of those responsible."

Authorities said they have been in contact with the Anti-Defamation League and have offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newtown Police Department at (203) 270-4255.