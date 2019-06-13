American Chef Anthony Bourdain in the Liberdade area of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bourdain hosts the TV Show "No Reservations" for the Travel Channel in the US and is the Chef-at-Large for Brasserie Les Halles in New York City. (Photo by Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Images)

As Anthony Bourdain once said, “to know Jersey is to love her.”

Now, a year after the his death, the esteemed chef's home state of New Jersey is returning the love with the launch of a food trail in his name. The trail, launching Thursday, features 10 restaurants Bourdain visited for his show “Parts Unknown.”

It was started through legislation by New Jersey State Assembly Members Paul Moriarty, Carol Murphy, and Angela McKnight that called on the State Tourism Division to found it.

“A designated trail of Bourdain’s favorite dining spots is a fitting way to honor the memory of one of New Jersey’s best known chefs,” said Murphy in a statement. “Anthony’s triumphal story impacted so many people, and his love for New Jersey never wavered, so it is appropriate that we celebrate his legacy by creating this trail.”

The trail kicked off with a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee. Other restaurants on the trail include Kubel’s in Barnegat Light, Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City, and Donkey’s Place in Camden.