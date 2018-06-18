What to Know The “Anthony Bourdain Food Trail” may be coming to NJ thanks to a recently introduced bill that sets to honor the late Jersey-born chef

Assemblyman Paul Moriarity introduced the bill Monday that calls on the state’s Division of Travel and Tourism to establish the food trail

Anthony Bourdain, who passed away June 8, was an acclaimed chef, bestselling author and TV host

Assemblyman Paul Moriarity introduced the proposed legislation Monday that calls on the state’s Division of Travel and Tourism to establish such a food trail.

Bourdain was born in Leonia, a borough in Bergen County. The acclaimed chef spent his professional career in the restaurant industry working his way up from being a dishwasher to being the head chef in some of the country’s best restaurants, including the Rainbow Room and Les Halles in New York City.

Bourdain also became a bestselling author penning books related to the culinary world, like “Kitchen Confidential.” He further made a name for himself by traveling the world highlighting local cuisines and cultures with his shows “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown.”

Bourdain, 61, was found dead of an apparent suicide June 8 in France.

“There’s no question that Anthony’s road to fame was not an easy one,” Moriarty said in a statement. “Even after international fame, he never forgot his Jersey roots. Each episode, Bourdain brought his homegrown wit, charm and sense of humanity to his viewers. He became a New Jersey food icon. It was heartbreaking for his fans and for those who knew him in Leonia to find out of his passing.”

The chef celebrated the food and culture of his native state in a 2015 episode of “Parts Unknown” where he visited 10 of his favorite eateries and recalled his childhood spent at local beaches and restaurants. The bill specifies the tour would include these 10 eateries.

“A designated trail of his favorite dining spots is a fitting way to honor the memory of one of New Jersey’s best-known chefs,” Moriarty said.

The eateries featured in that episode include: Kubel’s in Barnegat Light; Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee; Knife and Fork in Atlantic City; Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City; Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City; Tony and Ruth Steaks in Camden; Donkey’s Place in Camden; Lucille’s Country Cooking in Barnegat; Frank’s Deli in Asbury Park and James’ Salt Water Taffy in Atlantic City.

