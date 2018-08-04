Another Stormy Saturday, But a Beach Day Is Coming Up

What to Know Heavy rain prompted some flash flood warnings on Saturday morning

The rain was expected to clear up by noon or 1 p.m. across most of the region, although it could last a few hours more on Long Island

Then the weather is expected to clear up to become a gorgeous beach day on Sunday with highs in the low 90s and lower humidity

Many tri-state residents woke up Saturday to heavy rain and flash flood warnings, but Storm Team 4 says the weekend weather is expected to improve.

Heavy rain was coming down north and west of the city and moved over the five boroughs by mid-morning, meteorologist Raphael Miranda said. A flash flood warning was issued for central Essex County, including East Orange, Montclair, and Brookdale, until 10:45 a.m. Another was issued for northeastern Somerset County until 1:30 p.m.

Check severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

The rain made for a wet first day of the Summer Streets, in which 7 miles of streets in Manhattan were closed for free activities. The program will continue for the next two Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Most of the region will dry out by the early afternoon, but the rain may continue across Long Island a little longer, according to Storm Team 4.

Then the beach weather will return on Sunday with highs in the low 90s, sunshine and lower humidity.

It comes after the National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 twister -- the weakest possible classification for a tornado -- touched down near St. Fidelis Catholic Church in College Point, weaving a path of destruction about three-quarters of a mile long and 100 yards wide.

In Photos: Twister Topples 50 Trees, Rips Apart Queens Nabe

At least 50 trees were taken down. The breadth of the damage was evident: One video showed a tree crush a woman’s car. Another showed a man get help from paramedics after a large tree limb fell on him. Streets appeared to more green than black, as scores of fallen leaves, trees and other debris obscured the pavement. It was the seventh tornado to hit the city since 2010.

Storm Team 4: Queens Tornado Is NYC's 7th Since 2010

Storms battered New Jersey as well. One forced a stampede of concertgoers to seek shelter at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium. The concert resumed after nearly an hour; Beyonce thanked the crowd for staying around.

“Thank y'all for riding. It's like 1 something in the morning," she said. "God bless you. We appreciate you. We love you."

Storm Forces Fans at Beyonce, Jay-Z Concert to Seek Cover

Concertgoers at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey were ordered to seek shelter amid an approaching thunderstorm. (Credit: Oscar Kwan) (Published Friday, Aug. 3, 2018)

