Another Storm Is Headed Our Way, But Don't Take Out Your Boots Just Yet

Published at 1:01 PM EST on Mar 10, 2018 | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a storm headed toward the tri-state early next week, but say it's not likely to be as bad as the previous two nor'easters. 

    "There will be a storm, the question is: Where will it be in relation to us," meteorologist Raphael Miranda said. 

    Under one scenario, the storm could bring a wintry mix along the coast and light snow inland from Monday night into Tuesday, Storm Team 4 said. 

    But Miranda said: 'This is not a major impact storm."

    Under another scenario, the storm will stay farther out to shore and the tri-state will only see some flurries. 

    The storm is approaching as tens of thousands of people are still without power after a double whammy of nor'easters brought down power lines. 

