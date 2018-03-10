Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a storm headed toward the tri-state early next week, but say it's not likely to be as bad as the previous two nor'easters.

"There will be a storm, the question is: Where will it be in relation to us," meteorologist Raphael Miranda said.

Under one scenario, the storm could bring a wintry mix along the coast and light snow inland from Monday night into Tuesday, Storm Team 4 said.

But Miranda said: 'This is not a major impact storm."

Under another scenario, the storm will stay farther out to shore and the tri-state will only see some flurries.

[[476457233, C}}

The storm is approaching as tens of thousands of people are still without power after a double whammy of nor'easters brought down power lines.

Top Tri-State News Photos