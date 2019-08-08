What to Know The troubling storms which brought on a tornado in New Jersey is expected to linger in the tri-state area Thursday

A few pop-up showers will start to creep in around 3 p.m. as a cold front begins to pass through, according to Storm Team 4

By late evening Thursday, the storms will start to make way for a nice and beautiful end of the week

The troubling storms which brought on a tornado in New Jersey is expected to linger in the tri-state area Thursday but it won't be as severe as previous day's conditions.

A few pop-up showers will start to creep in around 3 p.m. as a cold front begins to pass through, according to Storm Team 4. Around 7 p.m. is when things will start to pick up and residents, especially those in Warren County and Sussex County, can see some of the stronger showers and thunderstorms.

Tornado Hits NJ Amid Severe Storms That Flooded Streets

The tornado resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage in Springfield, while other places in New Jersey dealt with heavy flooding. Some drivers had to ditch their cars that couldn't make it through ponded streets. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda and Checkey Beckford report. (Published Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019)

Click to here to check if there are any severe weather alerts in your area.

By late evening Thursday, the storms will start to make way for a nice and beautiful end of the week, Storm Team 4 says.

The next roud of rain is likely to return next week by Tuesday.

Track the storms with our interactive radar below.