Get Ready To Sweat: Another Heat Wave Expected This Week

The tri-state's relief from the heat and humidity will be brief.

Another heat wave is on the way -- the temperatures are expected to reach at least 90 degrees on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to Storm Team 4.

A heat wave means the temperatures soar to 90 degrees or more for at least three days in a row.

The heat and humidity are expected to be the worst on Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s and the heat index reaching 100 degrees in some places.

On Thursday, a cold front will bring some late-day clouds and a chance for storms.

There's a better chance for rain on Friday and temperatures are expected to be in the 70s next weekend.