Get Ready To Sweat: Another Heat Wave Expected This Week

    The tri-state's relief from the heat and humidity will be brief. 

    Another heat wave is on the way -- the temperatures are expected to reach at least 90 degrees on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to Storm Team 4. 

    A heat wave means the temperatures soar to 90 degrees or more for at least three days in a row. 

    The heat and humidity are expected to be the worst on Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s and the heat index reaching 100 degrees in some places. 

    On Thursday, a cold front will bring some late-day clouds and a chance for storms. 

    There's a better chance for rain on Friday and temperatures are expected to be in the 70s next weekend. 

