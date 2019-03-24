The NYPD wrangled yet another farm animal in NYC, this time it was a sheep in Brooklyn. (Published Friday, March 22, 2019)

What to Know Another goat was found wandering on a Bronx street, the second in eight days

This time, a brown goat was found wandering in the West Farms section in the Bronx, near the zoo

Like the goat found last Sunday, it was sent to an animal sanctuary

Another farm animal walking around the streets of New York City? For-goat-about it.

A goat was found in the West Farms section of the Bronx, near the Bronx Zoo, said Animal Care Centers of New York.

Some teenagers found the goat early Sunday and called 911 to get it help, the ACC said. The goat was brought to the Manhattan Care Center where it was named Burt.

The goat was picked up later Sunday and brought to the Farm Sanctuary.

Last Sunday, a goat escaped a slaughterhouse and was found on a Bronx Street. It, too, was given refuge at a sanctuary.

On Thursday, a sheep was found tied to a tree in Sea Gate, Brooklyn.

Here are a few more of the recent barnyard moments in the city:

