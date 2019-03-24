What to Know
Another goat was found wandering on a Bronx street, the second in eight days
This time, a brown goat was found wandering in the West Farms section in the Bronx, near the zoo
Like the goat found last Sunday, it was sent to an animal sanctuary
Another farm animal walking around the streets of New York City? For-goat-about it.
A goat was found in the West Farms section of the Bronx, near the Bronx Zoo, said Animal Care Centers of New York.
Some teenagers found the goat early Sunday and called 911 to get it help, the ACC said. The goat was brought to the Manhattan Care Center where it was named Burt.
The goat was picked up later Sunday and brought to the Farm Sanctuary.
Last Sunday, a goat escaped a slaughterhouse and was found on a Bronx Street. It, too, was given refuge at a sanctuary.
On Thursday, a sheep was found tied to a tree in Sea Gate, Brooklyn.
Here are a few more of the recent barnyard moments in the city:
- A calf snarled traffic Tuesday on the Major Deegan
- A goat that escaped a slaughterhouse was found on a Bronx street over the weekend
- A cow spent an hour strolling on I-80 in Paterson last December
- A loose bull was corraled in a Brooklyn park in Oct. 2017
- An escaped cow rampaged through Long Island streets in Sept. 2017
- A cow made a mad dash for freedom in Queens in Feb. 2017
- A loose cow made it to a Jamaica parking garage in Jan. 2016
- A cow escaped a Queens slaughterhouse in the summer of 2011