New footage obtained by News 4 shows the fight that left 21 correction officers hurt at a juvenile detention facility in the Bronx earlier this week. Sarah Wallace reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018)

Another brawl broke out at a juvenile detention facility in the Bronx, this time injuring 16 corrections officers and two captains, sources tell NBC 4 New York.

The melee erupted at Horizon Juvenile Facility, where 21 corrections officers were hurt in a separate fight last week. That brings the total number of officers injured since last weekend to 40.

In Sunday's fight, 13 residents housed in a specialized unit got into a fight in the mess hall, several sources said.

One of the officers suffered a deep gash and a possible broken nose.

Video Shows Fight in NYC Juvenile Facility

New video shows the fight inside an NYC juvenile facility. (Published Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018)

It wasn't clear how many residents were injured Sunday.

A new state law mandates that 16- and 17-year-olds accused of crimes be moved from Rikers to Horizon. More than a dozen others have also been hurt at Horizon since the law changed.

After the fight last week, a spokeswoman for the Administration for Children's Services, which runs Horizon, said in a statement, "We are in a transitionary period for historic reform that's never been done before, and there have been some incidents involving youth and officers which were quickly addressed. None of the injuries were serious, but we take these and all incidents seriously."

Correction officers claimed that those at Horizon are sitting ducks, unable to protect themselves with pepper spray, which is their one self-defense weapon in the jail system.