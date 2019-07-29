Authorities: Another Cyclist Killed in Brooklyn After Getting Struck by Tractor Trailer - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Authorities: Another Cyclist Killed in Brooklyn After Getting Struck by Tractor Trailer

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NYC Mayor Unveils New Bike Safety Plan

    New York City rolled out a new bike safety plan following an uptick in the number of cyclists who have been hit and killed. Andrew Siff has the story.

    (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Another cyclist was killed in NYC streets – this time after being struck by a tractor trailer Monday morning, according to authories

    • The FDNY says the cyclist went into cardiac arrest and was subsequently taken to a hospital where they was pronounced dead

    • The incident took place in Brooklyn; An investigation is underway

    Another cyclist was killed on a New York City street – this time after being struck by a tractor trailer Monday morning, according to authorities.

    NYPD says they received a call around 9 a.m. reporting the incident, that took place in the area of 35th Street and Third Avenue.

    The FDNY says the cyclist went into cardiac arrest and was subsequently taken to a hospital where they was pronounced dead.

    No other information is available at this time.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    New York State Police

    Police say an investigation is underway.

    This event marks the most recent cyclist fatality in New York City streets, increasing the total number of bike riders who were killed this year to at least 18.

    Earlier this month, dozens of protesters staged a "die-in" at Washington Square Park to call on the city to do more to ensure the safety of cyclists.

    Following the uptick in cyclist deaths on the road this year, the city rolled out a new bike safety plan Thursday. The plan included $58 million of protected bike lanes throughout the city.

    The plan, “Green Wave,” cracks down on dangerous streets and intersections by the implementation of protected bike lanes, enacts 10 bike priority districts and NYPD enforcement at 100 of the most dangerous intersections.

    When introducing the plan last week, the mayor said the at Brooklyn saw the highest number of fatalities this year, calling it a “crisis” and “emergency.”

    Top News: HongKongers Protest China's Extradition Bill

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Protests Against China's Extradition Bill Continues in Hong Kong, and More
    Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images)

    Additionally, Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said that of the Brooklyn deaths, the majority took place in areas where there are a lot of trucks.

    Meanwhile, the New York City Council on passed a bill that would allow cyclists to follow pedestrian walk signals, making it safer for cyclists to cross intersections, said Council Member Carlos Menchaca.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us