Another cyclist was killed on a New York City street – this time after being struck by a tractor trailer Monday morning, according to authorities.

NYPD says they received a call around 9 a.m. reporting the incident, that took place in the area of 35th Street and Third Avenue.

The FDNY says the cyclist went into cardiac arrest and was subsequently taken to a hospital where they was pronounced dead.

No other information is available at this time.

Police say an investigation is underway.

This event marks the most recent cyclist fatality in New York City streets, increasing the total number of bike riders who were killed this year to at least 18.

Earlier this month, dozens of protesters staged a "die-in" at Washington Square Park to call on the city to do more to ensure the safety of cyclists.

Following the uptick in cyclist deaths on the road this year, the city rolled out a new bike safety plan Thursday. The plan included $58 million of protected bike lanes throughout the city.

The plan, “Green Wave,” cracks down on dangerous streets and intersections by the implementation of protected bike lanes, enacts 10 bike priority districts and NYPD enforcement at 100 of the most dangerous intersections.

When introducing the plan last week, the mayor said the at Brooklyn saw the highest number of fatalities this year, calling it a “crisis” and “emergency.”

Additionally, Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said that of the Brooklyn deaths, the majority took place in areas where there are a lot of trucks.

Meanwhile, the New York City Council on passed a bill that would allow cyclists to follow pedestrian walk signals, making it safer for cyclists to cross intersections, said Council Member Carlos Menchaca.