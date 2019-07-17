Denisse Cobian Tobler from Michelson Found Animals gives pet owners tips on protecting their pet from the sun.

There is a housing crisis for four-legged, furry New Yorkers, and animal shelters across the tri-state area running out of room.

Animal Care Centers of NYC are so overcrowded with strays -- about 100 more than max capacity -- that they have resorted to squeezing pop-up crates under office desks and along hallways for the first time in four years.

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country will team up with shelters nationwide on Aug. 17 for the fifth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

ACC’s Katy Hansen said the limited amount of space for dogs, cats and rabbits leads to the increased transmission of diseases and infections amongst occupants. It also stresses out the animals and staff alike.

“We have doubled the amount of animals, but still have the same amount of employees,” Hansen said. “It’s just a bad combination.”

The non-profit, which has been taking in 75 to 100 animals per day, issued a plea over social media last Friday, begging locals to adopt or foster some of the 633 animals being housed. If not, more animals would be at risk of getting put down.

Over the weekend, animal lovers heard the call to action and helped the organization set a new record for adoptions -- 134 permanent homes in two days. Fifty-four more animals were picked up by ACC partner New Hope and 43 animals were placed in foster care.

Hansen was moved by the amount of people who fostered large breed dogs, which are the hardest animals to place due to the City’s breed restrictions and the sheer size of the animals relative to average-sized apartments.

“Having foster families step up and bring [large breed dogs] into their homes is really so life saving,” Hansen said. “It’s [animal] life affirming.”

While ACC experienced hoards of support from the community, including ESPN host Keith Oblermann, they still received 119 new strays over the weekend.

Despite the minor setback, Hansen said the way the community has come together over the past few days gives her hope for the future.

“There are really a lot of good people in this world and a lot of good people in New York,” Hansen said. “This is what it’s all about -- New Yorkers helping New Yorkers.”