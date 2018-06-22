What to Know Animal Care Centers of NYC will see a boost in their budget, which will prompt an expansion of its services, the city announced Friday

The city will allocate an additional $3 million for these centers — raising the organization's budget to $17.6 million for 2019

The funds will allow the organization to expand its veterinary and community pet services and purchase an additional mobile adoption van

Animal Care Centers of NYC will see a boost in their budget, which will prompt an expansion of its services, the city announced Friday.

The city will allocate an additional $3 million for these centers — raising the organization's budget to $17.6 million for the 2019 fiscal year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement means that the organization’s budget will be at a historic high, enabling the organization to expand its veterinary and community pet services and purchase an additional mobile adoption van.

The expanded services will also promote adoptions and help New Yorkers who want to keep their pets, officials say.

In 2017, more than 93 percent of dogs and cats at ACC were placed through direct adoptions and via adoption partners. The high placement rate makes the city a national leader among high-intake shelters.

“Our animal shelters care for animals in need, and help New Yorkers find pets to love. This investment will expand medical and adoption services and help us continue to provide humane treatment,” de Blasio said in a statement.

Speaker Corey Johnson, who was also on hand to announce the additional funds, says he knows the important work ACC does in the city and has even adopted his cat, Mousse, from one of the centers.

“I am proud this year’s budget allocates $3 million in city funding to help ACC provide medical care for our furry friends and help them find forever homes.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett also commented on the additional funds: “The planned investments and improvements at ACC builds on our commitment to find loving homes for homeless and abandoned animals in New York City.”

The de Blasio administration has invested $98 million in the development and renovation of full-service animal shelters in all five boroughs and for a new adoption center in Manhattan.

Animal Care Centers currently runs full-service shelters in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island and admissions centers in the Bronx and Queens.



