An irate deli customer attacked a worker when he learned it would take more than 10 minutes to make his order of a bacon, egg and cheese on a toasted cinnamon raisin bagel, video shows. Now the NYPD is looking for him (Published 2 hours ago)

An irate deli customer is wanted for his violent tantrum in which he attacked a worker when he was told his wait time for a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich would take at least five minutes, police said.

The customer at the Hi Mango Flushing Avenue Deli in Bushwick demanded his order of a bacon, egg and cheese on a toasted cinnamon raisin bagel "right NOW" at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25, according to cellphone video provided by deli workers.

When the worker, Sanjay Patel, told the customer that he had several orders ahead of him and that it would take around 5 to 10 minutes, the customer became angry.

"Make my cinnamon raisin toasted bagel with bacon, egg and cheese RIGHT NOW," the customer shouted, banging on the deli display case. "Right f---king now! Make my s--t right now!"

He then started throwing merchandise at the worker, hitting him in the head and torso and causing bruising and swelling, according to police.

Patel told News 4 New York on Wednesday, "He just kept throwing stuff at my head," including a bag of bread, a computer tablet, a metal stand lying on the counter and a hand basket.

EMS transported the worker to Wyckoff Hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

But it's what Patel heard the man say that still gives him nightmares.

"When I sleep, nighttime, I still dream it, because he told me, too, 'I'm going to shoot you,'" said Patel. "He told me he gonna shoot me."

Patel said the man hopped into a waiting car with two other men after Patel called police. He was treated for bruises at the hospital, but said he's still scared to come to work, not knowing if the customer will come back.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com