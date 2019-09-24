At a Burger King in New York City, police say one customer riding on a bicycle didn't have it his way so he smashed the joint's drive-thru window.

Police say the unidentified cyclist used a chain to break the window but no one was injured in the incident

At a Burger King in New York City, police say one customer riding on a bicycle didn't have it his way so he smashed the joint's drive-thru window.

A man allegedly got into a dispute with a 19-year-old Burger King employee on 149th Street in the Bronx on Aug. 27 after the teen told him that he couldn't pick up food at the window on a bicycle, according to police.

The unidentified man was seen on surveillance camera waving his phone through the window before closing it and smashing it several time with what police say is a chain, causing it to shatter.

No injuries were reported and the man fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), police said.