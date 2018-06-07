Read Andy Spade's Full Statement on Wife Kate Spade's Death

Andy Spade, the husband of Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide in her NYC apartment, said she suffered from depression and anxiety. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know Andy Spade has released a statement on the death of his wife, designer Kate Spade

He says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years, and was seeking help in the last five years

"There was no indication and no warning that she would do this," Spade said of his wife's death by suicide. "It was a complete shock."

Andy Spade, the husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday, touched on many factors in an emotional 342-word statement released a day after her death. But he made one thing clear: his focus going forward is his daughter.

Here is Andy Spade's unedited statement on the passing of his wife as obtained by NBC News (get more on the story here):

"Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.

Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.

For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other. Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day. We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.

This is the truth. Anything else that is out there right now is false. She was actively seeking help for depression and anxiety over the last 5 years, seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety. There was no substance or alcohol abuse. There were no business problems. We loved creating our businesses together. We were co-parenting our beautiful daughter. I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media.

My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother. Kate loved Bea so very much."

***

Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.



Remembering NYC Fashion Icon Kate Spade