NYC Transit boss Andy Byford on Friday denied he was leaving the subway system, after Politico reported he submitted his resignation a week ago.

"I'm not going anywhere and I remain laser focused on improving day-to-day service for millions of New Yorkers and delivering a transformed transit network," Byford said, according to a statement released on his behalf by the MTA.

Politico reported that Byford resigned last week, and that while he was reconsidering, he had not actually rescinded his letter as of Friday morning.

Speculation about Byford's future has been incessant for months amid reports of tensions with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

This is a developing story.