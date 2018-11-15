An 8-year-old Bronx boy is missing after running away from his foster mom after leaving a hospital appointment Thursday, police say.

Kareem Morris was leaving an appointment at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx when he ran away from his foster mom, police said. The boy suffers from PTSD as well as anxiety, and officials are worried the severe weather conditions will hinder his discovery.

Kareem was last seen in front of 1400 Pelham Parkway South on Thursday at noon. He was wearing a blue coat, a light blue hooded sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers. He is 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).