Amy Schumer Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris Fischer - NBC New York
Amy Schumer Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris Fischer

Schumer teased the reveal on her Instagram by sharing a photo of her and Chris as Prince Harry and a pregnant Meghan Markle

Published 39 minutes ago

    Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro
    Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. The couple is expecting their first child.

    Amy Schumer is pregnant!

    The "I Feel Pretty" actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Fischer. Schumer shared the baby news on friend Jessica Yellin's Instagram, by writing "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer" on a list of her candidate recommendation's for voters. Yellin captioned the video on her story, "@amyschumer Getting Out the Vote, and Something Else."

    She teased the reveal on her Instagram by sharing a silly photo of her and Chris as Prince Harry and a pregnant Meghan Markle.

    The announcement comes nearly eight months after the 37-year-old comedian married the 38-year-old chef in a surprise ceremony in Malibu. On Feb. 15, Schumer confirmed her marriage to Fischer by posting a series of photos from the wedding to Instagram along with the caption, "Yup."

