The Seaport District is set to unveil its new rooftop music venue at Pier 17 this summer, and they've gotten some big names to help them do it.

Amy Schumer will kick off the inaugural Seaport Summer series on August 1, with Kings of Leon following on August 2.

"This is an important milestone for the Seaport as we continue to revitalize the district and create a unique and vibrant destination unlike any other in New York City," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State region of The Howard Hughes Corporation.

The 1.5-acre rooftop venue can accomodate 3,400 people standing, or 2,400 seated for their summer concerts and events. It will be surrounded by views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty and One World Trade.



Tickets for the first two shows are available though Tiketmaster, with an exclusive pre-sale to Chase cardholders for 48 hours beginning Monday, May 7 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales kicking off on Friday, May 11.