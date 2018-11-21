Passenger images of the train before and after a rescue train was sent.

What to Know An Amtrak locomotive detached from the rest of the train on Wednesday night during a trip from Montreal to New York City

No one was hurt; all 287 passengers were transferred to another train

Amtrak says it is investigating

The locomotive of an Amtrak train headed to New York Penn Station separated from the rest of the train on Wednesday night, according to the rail agency.

Amtrak said that train 68 from Montreal had the issue near Albany about 7:30 p.m..

None of the 287 passengers or crew members aboard were hurt, and another train was brought in so the riders could finish their journeys.

Riders on the train posted to social media that they heard a pop, got a whiff of burning smell and felt a rush of cold air.

Amtrak said it is investigating the issue.